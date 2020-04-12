P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

PTSI opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.