PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.79

PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and traded as low as $7.76. PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

About PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH (OTCMKTS:PFBN)

There is no company description available for Pacific Alliance Bank.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAC ALLIANCE BK/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.