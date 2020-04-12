PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $23,025.99 and $415.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 84% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.02782798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00206131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,963,795 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

