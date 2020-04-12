PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Acquires $224,960.00 in Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 38,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $224,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 31st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 43,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $246,645.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 185,044 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84.

NYSE PBFX opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $440.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.34%. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.