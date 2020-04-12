PCHAIN Reaches Market Cap of $547,735.16 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $547,735.16 and $61,886.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, DEx.top and DDEX. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.04768984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009139 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,367,208 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

