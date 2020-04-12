Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Sells $13,002.76 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Scott T. Jarboe sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $13,002.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,403.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BTU opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $324.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.