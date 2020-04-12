PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $362,700.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $178,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $178,300.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $169,150.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. JMP Securities raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

