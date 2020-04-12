Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, National Securities downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $623,193.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $749,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

