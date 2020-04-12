Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41,509.00

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41,509.00 and traded as high as $42,300.00. Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at $42,300.00, with a volume of 4,579 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is £415.09 and its 200-day moving average is £420.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Paul Read acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £420.50 ($553.14) per share, with a total value of £504,600 ($663,772.69). Also, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 3 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £430.67 ($566.52) per share, with a total value of £1,292.01 ($1,699.57).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.