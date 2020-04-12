Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.07. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,600 shares.

The company has a market cap of $9.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 24.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter.

About Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

