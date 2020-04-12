PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.83

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and traded as low as $18.71. PING AN INS GRP/S shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 157,688 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNGAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PING AN INS GRP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded PING AN INS GRP/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.32.

PING AN INS GRP/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

