Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.0184

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $49,710.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.02790306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 153,407,754 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

