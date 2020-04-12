PIVX Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Graviex and CryptoBridge. PIVX has a total market cap of $14.43 million and $534,033.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018163 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003078 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bisq, Bittrex, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

