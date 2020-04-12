PNM Resources’ (PNM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.44.

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

