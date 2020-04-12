Populous Market Capitalization Achieves $11.88 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and $812,260.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02793512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00206527 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Mercatox, DragonEX, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

