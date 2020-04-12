Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$22.34 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.4700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

