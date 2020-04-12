Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.67

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and traded as low as $70.10. Pressure Technologies shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 105,341 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30.

In other Pressure Technologies news, insider Roy A. Gardner bought 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £72,975 ($95,994.48). Also, insider Roy A. Gardner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,495.40).

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

