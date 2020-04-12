Prime People (LON:PRP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.86

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and traded as low as $61.96. Prime People shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1,907 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

In other Prime People news, insider John Lewis sold 68,550 shares of Prime People stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25), for a total value of £65,122.50 ($85,664.96).

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

