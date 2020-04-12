ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMD. Sidoti lowered their price target on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 2,500 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.83 per share, with a total value of $97,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,470.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George L. Fotiades purchased 10,000 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,327.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,287,040 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

