Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director William Gremp Purchases 2,000 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director William Gremp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Gremp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, William Gremp purchased 1,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $6,520.00.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.82%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,971 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 853,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

