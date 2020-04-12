ProxyNode Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $58,841.13 and $50.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.01077842 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00274719 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 160,495,231 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.