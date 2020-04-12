Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) CFO Daniel J. Cregg Sells 625 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.