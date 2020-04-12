QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $11.79 million and $57,298.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02780124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00205802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, GOPAX, EXX, Liquid, Gate.io, Huobi, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

