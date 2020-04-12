Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $340,217.57

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market cap of $340,217.57 and approximately $1,631.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000123 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.