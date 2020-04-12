Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $1,461,572.72 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,136.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $103.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

