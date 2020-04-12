Quantis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,806.05 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 48.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $2,806.05 and $459.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02794408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

