Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.78 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi and DDEX. Quantstamp has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $232,775.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.24 or 0.02792169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00206706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.