QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $6.02 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $164,851.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,333,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

