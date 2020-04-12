Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RDWR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Radware by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 167.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Radware by 1.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.