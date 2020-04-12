Raise (RAISE) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Raise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $169,397.09 and approximately $8,035.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02780124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00205802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

