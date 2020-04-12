Ralph Craven Buys 100,000 Shares of Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Ralph Craven purchased 100,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($11,702.13).

Ralph Craven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Ralph Craven purchased 50,000 shares of Senex Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

SXY stock opened at A$0.18 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.88 million and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.31. Senex Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.12 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84.

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

