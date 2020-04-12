Range International (ASX:RAN) Insider Sells A$133,692.29 in Stock

Range International (ASX:RAN) insider Matthew Darby sold 19,098,899 shares of Range International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$133,692.29 ($94,817.23).

RAN opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01. Range International has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

About Range International

Range International Limited manufactures and sells plastic pallets made from recycled mixed waste plastic. It offers pallets in the nestable, nestable stackable, rackable, and heavy duty pallet categories. It sells its products under the Re>Pal brand in Indonesia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally.

