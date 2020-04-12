Rate3 (RTE) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Rate3 has a market cap of $371,749.80 and $51,935.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HADAX, DDEX and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.04768984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009139 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, BitForex, ABCC, FCoin, Coinrail, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

