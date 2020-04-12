RED Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a market cap of $208,741.64 and $1,063.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00620134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008401 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

