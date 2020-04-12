ReddCoin Market Cap Achieves $20.26 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $20.26 million and approximately $72,525.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, BiteBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.01077273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033213 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00274284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00173429 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00056376 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Bisq, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, YoBit, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

