Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Reed’s shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 375,871 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million.

In other news, Director John Bello bought 130,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $71,916.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 702,500 shares in the company, valued at $386,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Reed’s by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,375,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Reed’s by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 905,107 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 624,312 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Reed’s by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 900,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Reed’s by 7,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 724,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares during the last quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

