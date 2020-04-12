Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group of America steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets, expansion of international footprint are key positives. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings while product-line expansion is expected to diversify risk. Moreover, the company is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. The shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses due to higher claims, operating costs, collateral finance tend to weigh on margin expansion. Also, exposure to unfavorable foreign exchange movement and low interest rate are concerns. Lower return on equity also poses financial risk.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

