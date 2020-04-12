RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

RenovaCare Inc (OTCMKTS:RCAR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.43. RenovaCare shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 17,130 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.88.

RenovaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

