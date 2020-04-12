Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REPYY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Repsol from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Repsol had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

