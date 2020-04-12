Request One Day Trading Volume Hits $32,717.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Request has a market cap of $6.62 million and $32,717.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Ethfinex, WazirX and DDEX. In the last week, Request has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.04841500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00066302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003326 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,573,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, CoinExchange, DDEX, Huobi Global, KuCoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Coineal, Bitbns, CoinPlace, WazirX, Bancor Network, COSS, Mercatox, Gate.io, GOPAX, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.