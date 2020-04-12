ResMed (NYSE:RMD) versus Invivo Therapeutics (NYSE:NVIV) Head to Head Comparison

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invivo Therapeutics and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ResMed 1 7 2 0 2.10

ResMed has a consensus price target of $144.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.48%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and ResMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million ($67.57) -0.02 ResMed $2.61 billion 8.87 $404.59 million $3.64 43.91

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics. Invivo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivo Therapeutics N/A -126.35% -92.70% ResMed 16.34% 27.25% 13.81%

Summary

ResMed beats Invivo Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; data communications and control products, such as AirView Diagnostics, EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules; U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; and myAir, a patient engagement application that provides sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as offers business management software and services to medical equipment and home health providers. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

