Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.11. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 81,700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.73. The company has a market cap of $204.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$881.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

