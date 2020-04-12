Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $11,340.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $11,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $18,130.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $17,815.00.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Rimini Street Inc has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

