Rise (RISE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Rise has a market cap of $393,748.71 and approximately $102.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036116 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 146,034,443 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

