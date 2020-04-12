Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Sanofi vor Zahlen auf Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 103 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern des Pharmakonzerns fur das erste Quartal durften starker als vom Markt erwartet ausfallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er rechnet mit einem Umsatzplus und einem Gewinnanstieg (Business EPS) von jeweils 2 Prozent./edh/fba

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:40 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:42 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s analyst wrote.

Get Roche alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF opened at $94.29 on Thursday. Roche has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96.

About Roche

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.