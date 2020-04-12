Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $34.00

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Sunday, March 1st.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of BOWFF opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $916.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $87.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.