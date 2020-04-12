Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$11.00

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Tricon Capital Group alerts:

Tricon Capital Group stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. Tricon Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.41.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tricon Capital Group’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

In other news, Director Gary Berman purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, with a total value of C$206,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 833,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,739,207.57.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.