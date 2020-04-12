Safe Haven Achieves Market Cap of $428,510.92 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $428,510.92 and approximately $89,597.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.02392382 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00293571 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

