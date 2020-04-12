SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

