Sai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.38 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Sai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.04841500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00066302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003326 BTC.

About Sai

Sai is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.